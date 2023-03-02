Who Was Pintu Nanda? Odia Actor Pintu Nanda Passed Away at 45, Wiki-Bio

The Ollywood industry is mourning the passing of the beloved actor Pintu Nanda who sadly passed away at the age of 45. Yes, the popular Odia actor who has appeared in some of the industry’s hit movies has gone from this world leaving his community and fans shattered. According to the sources, actor Pintu Nanda died during treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The reports say that Nanda had been suffering from liver-related ailments for a long time and on Wednesday night, he took his last breath. The official announcement of his passing was confirmed by Nanda’s family.

Since the news of his death was confirmed on social media, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and offering their deep sorrow to the family members who have been going through a difficult time. The cause of his death was confirmed by his family on Thursday. According to the sources, the actor was first admitted to a private company in Bhubaneswar and later, he was moved to New Delhi’s Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) for liver transplantation. But later, he shifted again to Hyderabad’s Yashoda Hospital from Delhi due to the lack of an organ donor, said family members.

Who Was Pintu Nanda?

After the news of the Ollywood actor was announced, several big politicians and celebrities including Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Darmendra Pradhan, Chhattisgarh Biswabhushan Harichandan, and many senior leaders mourned the loss of the Ollywood actor. During his career at the industry, he gained a massive fan following across the country. Nanda was a very popular actor in Odia cinema and as well as played an immense role as a hero, villain, character artist, and comedian in the television industry.

According to the sources, a 45-year-old actor began his acting career on a Doordarshan program. He made his debut in the film “Koili” in 1996. Some of his popular films include “Dosti”, “Hata Dhari Chalu Tha”, “Rumku Jhumana”, “Wrong Number”, “Prema Rutu Asigala, and many more.

The Odia actor, Sritam Das, while updating the health condition of Nanda, on his Twitter handle said,” Pintu Nanda condition is not good. He needs blessings from everyone. Jai Jagannath”. Along with this, he also shared a picture of Nanda along with a medical certificate, which revealed that the actor had to undergo Liver Transplantation (Cadaver). His sudden passing has shocked the entire Odia industry. He will be always remembered by his family.