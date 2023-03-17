Who Was Pupirei Pfukha? Nagaland’s Grand Old Dame Pupirei Pfukha Dies at 121

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Pupirei Pfukha has passed away. She was Nagaland’s oldest citizen who is no more among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 121 on Wednesday evening. Recently her passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about Pupirei Pfukha and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article, so let’s continue the article.

Pupirei Pfukha was a 121 years old lady who was the oldest resident of Nagaland. She got married to Vichapa of the same village and they were blessed with four children. On the basis of the report, Pupirei’s husband died in 1969 while their four kids also died. She is survived by 18 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She was an amazing lady who witnessed World War II. She was a famous figure in the area and visitors often visited her village to seek her blessings. She was known for her kind nature and she will be always missed by her close. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Pupirei Pfukha?

the oldest resident of Nagaland, Pupirei Pfukha is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath at the age of 121 on Wednesday evening 15 March 2023 at her home in Kigwema village of Kohima district. On the basis of the report, she died at her home on Wednesday. She was not suffering from any illness. But it is believed that she died due to old age.

It is very shocking news for her family as they lost their beloved person of the family and she will be always missed by her family, friends, and those who knew her. Since her passing news came on the internet it is circulated on social media and many people are very saddened and shocked by her death. Many people have very expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media.