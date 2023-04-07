Who Was Serge Lebrasse? Serge Lebrasse Passed Away of Pneumonia at 92, Obituary

Here we are a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very renowned musical artist Joseph Emmanuel Serge Lebrasse has passed away at the age of 92. He was a very skillful and famous singer who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday. As soon as his passing news circulated on social media uncounted reaction started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about him and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news, so let’s continue the article.

Joseph Emmanuel Serge Lebrasse was better known as a Serge Lebrasse among Mauritanians. He was born on 25 June 1930 in Rose Hill. He is the oldest of four siblings. At the age of 9, he lost his dad. During his elementary education, he attended St. Enfant Jesus. His mom was the main source of income for the family. When he was 14 years old he left school. Then he started working in the textile industry. He was considered a symbol of Mauritian Sega. In his wonderful career, he inspired many generations of performers and artists. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Serge Lebrasse?

Serge Lebrasse is no more among us. He took his last breath on 6 April 2023, Thursday at the age of 92. His passing news has been confirmed by British High Commission Port Louis. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Serge died after the lung infection. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Serge also worked as a teacher in several schools from 1952 until 1969. He got married to his beautiful wife in 1954 and they were blessed with four kids. He was a very successful person who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always remembered by his close ones. Many people are expressing their heartfelt condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Serge's soul rest in peace.