Who Was Tony Pantano and How Did He Die? ”King of Cabaret” Passed Away, Family

Unfortunately, another lose for another country has made upset to people around the world. Since the morning, many news has been suffering that many people lost their life and once again, the popular celebrity of Australia who was known as Tony Pantano sadly passed away today. Yes, the popular Australian legend, a king of Cabaret has gone from this world. It is saddened to share this with you all. Since the news of his death was confirmed, many fans are paying tributes to him on social media and sharing their heartfelt condolence to the family. Keep reading this article to get more details here.

According to the sources, the news of his death was confirmed on Twitter where a post can be seen sharing RIP to the Multi-award winner of Australia. Many fans are waiting to know the official confirmation after this incident took place but social media claims that the legend died on January 7, 2023, at his home. Well, we don’t have confirmation right now but our sources are trying to collect more details related to his death. Through this article, we will share some important details regarding to his sudden death.

How Did Tony Pantano Die?

As per the sources, some of the Tweets are claiming what was the cause of his death. Well, the reports suggest that the “King Of Cabaret” died after battling long with cancer. Since the news of his death was confirmed, the Italian, as well as Australian communities, are paying tribute to him. When he was just 15 year old, he started to perform at weddings, engagements, TV shows, clubs, nightclubs and as well as American cruise ships for other’s entertainment. He gained popularity during his career but unfortunately, we lost the loving person.

The news of Tony’s passing was confirmed by 96.5 Inner FM who posted a picture of Tony Pantano and wrote,” Very sad news coming through that the “King of Cabaret” in Australia and multi-award winning performer, Tony Pantano, has passed away on Saturday night, 7/1/23 after a tough battle with Cancer”.

He was not just a famous popularity but also a brother, father, uncle, grandfather, partner, father-in-law, and friend of many. Since the news of his death was confirmed, many fans are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to him. It is hardened to accept that the beloved artist has gone from this world. Until, the family didn’t share the details regarding to his obituary and funeral but soon, it will be officially confirmed. Stay tuned with us to know more details.