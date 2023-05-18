Who Was Yagmur Ozden? Beautician Killed In Crash Rida Kazem Arrested

Today we are going to share some very bad news. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article. The Yagmur Ozden accident was a significant one, as authorities found that the Range Rover had crashed at approximately 110 mph. A motorist who lost control of his Range Rover while showing off his skills killed a beautician and has been jailed in a recent hearing. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

Kazem’s black Range Rover Sport SVR, which cost £180,000, was recorded reaching a top speed of 110 mph on the A40 at 40 mph in Ealing, Greater London, before losing control. Prior to the wreck at Park Royal tube station, the car hit a stopped Tesla, which was being charged by a taxi driver inside. After Kazem, of Greenford, west London, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious harm by dangerous driving, Judge Martin Edmonds Casey sentenced him to a total of seven and a half years in prison. On the morning of August 22, 2022, Kazem was taking the two women home after a night out.

Who Was Yagmur Ozden?

Yagmur Ozden accident has made headlines and is a recent lesson that driving should be done carefully without recklessness. Yagmur Ozden accident occurred due to the carelessness of the driver and his show-off skills, which crashed the Range Rover at around 140 mph. The driver, Rida Kazem, 24, was flung from the car when it crashed through a Tesla shop and ended up on a West London railroad track. Unfortunately, Ozden passed away from her deep injuries following the horrific crash. The beautician was just 33 years old at the time of her death. After the Yagmur Ozden accident, the beautician was pronounced dead at the scene around 40 minutes after the crash. The remains of the car on the tracks running through Park Royal station. According to Yagmur Ozden’s accident report, he was thrown from the automobile, and police had to use his fingerprints to identify him. Multiple grievous injuries and blunt force trauma were identified as the cause of death during the post-mortem study.

Members of Ms. Ozden's family wept and gasped as CCTV footage of the incident was played at Isleworth Crown Court in West London on Wednesday. Another passenger, 26-year-old Zamrod Arif, who was traveling with the beautician, suffered serious injuries including fractures in his arms and legs. According to Ms. Ozden's sister-in-law, Kirsty Kelly, she was their family's rock. Yamur had many plans, but sadly, they would not come to fruition. Furthermore, Christie said that her entire family feels sick and what they have experienced is heartbreaking. The authorities arrested Rida Kazem, followed by his reckless driving and crash, which killed a beautician.