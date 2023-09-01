Who Was Yahshua Robinson? California Boy, 12, Dies After Collapsing in PE Class

Here we are going to share some shocking news with you. A child studying in a school died suddenly. Yes, you heard it right. We know that you would not be able to believe at all after hearing this. But this is absolutely true. People are making this news more and more viral because it is a very serious matter. People have started asking many questions related to the news as to how that child lost his life. How old was that child? In which school did that child study? When did this accident happen to him? Many more questions. Today we have come to you with answers to these important questions. So, without wasting time, let’s start today’s article and know what caused the death of the child.

As we told you above a child died suddenly in a school. This incident happened on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023. The child was a student at Canyon Lake Middle School. The name of the child is said to be Yahshua Robinson. Yahshua Robinson was attending a physical education class with his schoolmate. And suddenly he fainted and fell to the ground. When an attempt was made to pick up the child, it was found that the child was dead.

Who Was Yahshua Robinson?

The news of his death was immediately conveyed to his family. The police have started their investigation on this case and the age of the child is said to be 12 years. The reason for the sudden death of the child has not been revealed yet. His family has been deeply shocked by the death of the child. People are also feeling a lot of pain after hearing the news of the sudden death of a child. When the news of the child went viral on the internet, his aunt Amarna Plummer remembered him and said that the reason for his sudden death was the heat, which the child could not tolerate due to which he had to lose his life. NBC Los Angeles says the temperature was around 90 degrees when the child fell unconscious.

It is being reported that Yahshua Robinson's family has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his funeral proceedings.