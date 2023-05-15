Who Was Zaviyaar? Emmad Irfani’s Son Zaviyaar Passed Away Family, Wiki-Bio

We feel sad to share that actor Emmad Irfani’s son is no more. Recently, his son passed away. Emmad Irfani is a well-known Pakistani actor whose son recently died. His son’s name was Zaviyaar Irfani who passed away. This news is going viral on various social media platforms and getting a lot of attention on the internet. This is very heartbreaking and shocking news for Emmad Irfan and his fans. This news is searched by people on social media in huge quantities. How he died? Was he suffering from any serious disease? If you want to know the complete information about this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a close friend of Emmad Irfan shared this sad news through their social media story. Further, Emmad Irfani is a Pakistani model and an actor. He worked on many famous TV serials. He is also a fashion model and worked with national and international brands. He was born on April 29, 1980. He is 43 years old. He was born in Peshawar, Pakistan. Recently, he is in a very difficult time because he lost his son.

Who Was Zaviyaar?

As per reports, his son’s death news is announced by his friend Shanzaay Sheikh through their Instagram story. If you are searching for his son’s cause of death so let us tell you that there is no confirmed information available on social media. The Pakistani actor Emmad Irafni is not the shared cause of the death of his son. It is still unknown the cause of his death. Further, the actor Emmad keeps his personal life private, he only shares a few pictures on his social media with his wife and son who passed away recently. However, the cause of the son’s death has not been revealed by the actor as yet.

After, hearing this news Emmad’s fans were shocked, and sorrow that have gripped. Everyone knows Emmad Irfani in the Film and television industry. His Instagram account is filled with comments for tribute. This is a very tough time for the actor Emmad and for his wife Maraym Irfani. His fans are sharing condolences to Emmad and for family. He is a very hardworking and kind nature actor. He is working in the entertainment industry for several years. May god give strength to Emmad and for his family during their tough time. May his son’s soul rest in peace. If we get any other information we will update on the same site.