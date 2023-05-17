Why Was Flavio Hlabangwane Arrested? Girlfriend Tshepang Pitse Death And Obituary

The breaking news is coming that Flavio Hlabangwane has been arrested for the murder of Tshepang Pitse. That is a piece of very heartbreaking news is that a man killed his own life partner. This news is going viral on social media platforms and getting a lot of attention on the internet. This news is searched by people in huge quantities. The update announced that Flavio is facing a life sentence. The viewers are very excited to know why he did. Why did he murder his own girlfriend? People have many quarries regarding this news. If you want to know in detail, continue with this page until the end. Let’s read in detail.

As per reports, a man is facing a life sentence for the murder of own his life partner. According to the sources, he did this after fighting with his partner. He was defeating the ends of justice. His partner’s body was found in the freezer. The woman’s body was found at home in Soweto. Even, the man accepts that he killed his own partner after the heated argument. This was a normal fight. He killed that woman at home in Soweto and her body was frozen. He took this horrific step after a heated argument with his partner.

Why Was Flavio Hlabangwane Arrested?

Further, he was sent to jail for almost 15 years. He was thinking that his partner was cheating on him that’s why he killed his own partner. As per reports, the South Gauteng High Court sentenced him to life imprisonment. People are shocked after seeing this brutal murder of a woman. Further, he buried his own partner’s body without all body parts. As per reports, the girl was a medical student. She was a fourth years medical student. The girl was in a relationship with Falvio a few times. Moreover, at the time of this incident, they both were not in a relationship.

After the investigation, it is found that Pitse was his wife and cousin. Further, the girl’s body was found in a freezer in a bad condition by the police officers. Moreover, the girl was 23 years old. She was a partner of Flavio Hlabangwane who killed him. This news still made headlines on social media and grabbed the attention of the viewers. His family was shattered after hearing this news. People are paying tribute to 23 years old girl. If we get any other information about this news we will update you on the same site.