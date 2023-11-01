Why Was Ronald Jack Anderson Arrested? Man Arrested in Cold Case Halloween Killing After 41 years

A man was arrested in Indiana on Tuesday for the alleged shooting death of his 24-year-old brother-in-law, according to the Indiana State Police. The arrest was made on October 31, 2021, and the man, Ronald Jack Anderson, was 61 years old at the time. State police said that the shooting happened on, October 31, 1982. Clifford Smith’s wife had reported him missing on November 4th of that year. The cold case of Smith’s death was discovered by two animal trappers in a remote area of the White River, north of County Roads, on December 1st, 1982.

Despite numerous attempts by police to investigate the case over the years, no definitive findings were made. Recently, however, new officers conducted a thorough investigation into the cold case, which ultimately led to the arrest of Anderson. According to Indiana State Police, the State Police is dedicated to solving previously unresolved cases to bring closure to the Smith family and to secure an arrest so that those responsible for the crimes can be held accountable and brought to justice. According to a post on the State Police’s arrest announcement, Sergeant Kip Main was assigned to the case in September 2015.

Why Was Ronald Jack Anderson Arrested?