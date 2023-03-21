Wildcat Cedric Jenkins Death Reason? Former Basketball Player Dies at 57, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous Basketball player Cedric Jenkins has passed away recently. He was a member of the Wildcat Basketball Team who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday when he was 57 years old. Since his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. Now many people are very curious to know about Cedric Jenkins and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Cedric Jenkins was a former member of basketball player and a successful businessman. He was professionally known by his nickname “Swoop,” and spent a total of four years playing for the UK. He began his basketball profession early as he was awarded the Georgia Mr Basketball title in 1984 and was recognized as a McDonald’s All-American and a Parade All-American. He also worked in advertising sales for a year and earned a good income and later he decided to enter the real job market in late 1933. He was a very talented and amazing person who will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Former Wildcat basketball player Cedric Jenkins is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday, 19 March 2023 at 57. His passing news has been confirmed by a Wildcat Basketball Team. Since his passing news went out on the internet many people are very saddened by his death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, his cause of death has been not revealed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Cedric Jenkins was born on 25 May 1966 in Georgia, USA. He was a beloved son of Allie L. and Sammie A. He was a very amazing and talented person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Many people expressed their heartfelt condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.