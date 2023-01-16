Zamanguni Gumede Death Reason? Mampintsha’s Mom Zamanguni Gumede Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous musician Mampintsha’s Mother, Zamanguni Gumede has passed away recently at the of age 64. Zamanguni Gumede is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Sunday. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by Mampintsha’s mother’s death. This news left many people in shock and pain. Currently, lots of people are searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know about Zamanguni Gumede and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Mampintsha was a Gqom star who passed away last year due to a stroke. Maphumulo’s mother passed away recently when she was 64 years old. Zamanguni Gumede took her last breath on Sunday, 15 January 2023 at Wentworth Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital and she had been suffering from a stroke, after the untimely death of his musician son. It is a very heartbreaking moment for the family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Zamanguni Gumede Death Reason?

According to the report, Zamanguni Gumede passing news has been confirmed by her daughter, Pinki Gumede. She said that her mother lost her life suddenly. She asserted to have paid her visit during the day. As we already mentioned that Zamanguni Gumede died on Sunday after a stroke. Pinky Gumede said to the media that her mother had liver issues since 2016 and that her son’s passing had worsened them. It is very shocking news for her close ones. You are on the right page for more infornation about the news, so please read the complete article.

Zamanguni Gumede was the mother of the very famous Musician Mampintsha. Mampintsha was a producer and recording artist from Umrazi, South Africa. He founded the musical ensemble Big Nuz as well. Since Mampintsha's mother's passing news has come on the internet this news went viral on several social media platforms. And lots of people are very shocked by her sudden death. They have been paying a tribute to her on social media platforms and expressing their condolences to her family on social media platforms. Rest in Peace Zamanguni Gumede.