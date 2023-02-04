Zaria Hunter Death Reason? Tennessee State University Student Passed Away at 21

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a Tennessee State University student has passed away at the age of 21 years old. The student was identified as a Zaria Hunter. She is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on the internet and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Zaria Hunter is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on 29th January 2023, Sunday. She lost her life after a long battle with cancer at the age of 21. Her passing news has been confirmed by a Tennessee State University on Facebook. Since the tragic news has come on the internet lots of people are very sad and shocked by her sudden death. Because no one thought that she would lose her life at a young age. Scroll down the page for more information about news.

Zaria Hunter Death Reason?

On the basis of the report, 21 years old girl was a student at Tennessee State University. She had been majoring in agriculture sciences with a focus on pre-veterinary medicine. Zaria was remembered as a considerate and energetic student who brought a cheerful attitude to each environment she attended. Reportedly, Georgia set up this GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral bills and another spending during this hard time. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

21 years old girl Zaira Hunter began her sophomore year in agriculture science with a pre-veterinary medicine specialization last spring. She was a very talented and amazing personality who always helped people. Since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by her sudden death. No one thought that he would lose his life like this. Many people have been expressing their deep condolenes to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Here we have shared all the information which we had. May her soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.